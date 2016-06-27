Police: Trio dead, found with gunshot wounds inside barn

State police say three people are dead after they were found with gunshot wounds inside a Pennsylvania barn.

State troopers say they found 39-year-old Wendy Chaney, of Hagerstown, Maryland, and another man dead from a gunshot wound Saturday night, in Greencastle, about 55 miles southwest of the state capital, Harrisburg. The man's name is being withheld until his family can be notified.

Thirty-six-year-old Phillip Jackson was found inside the barn with severe injuries. He was flown to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

State police are investigating. It wasn't immediately clear what the motive was for the killings.

There is no known suspect.