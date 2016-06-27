Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Pennsylvania
Published
Last Update June 27, 2016

Police: Trio dead, found with gunshot wounds inside barn

By | Associated Press

GREENCASTLE, Pa. – State police say three people are dead after they were found with gunshot wounds inside a Pennsylvania barn.

State troopers say they found 39-year-old Wendy Chaney, of Hagerstown, Maryland, and another man dead from a gunshot wound Saturday night, in Greencastle, about 55 miles southwest of the state capital, Harrisburg. The man's name is being withheld until his family can be notified.

Thirty-six-year-old Phillip Jackson was found inside the barn with severe injuries. He was flown to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

State police are investigating. It wasn't immediately clear what the motive was for the killings.

There is no known suspect.