Police: Third person dies after early-morning shooting at house party in Nebraska, 5 wounded

Police say a third person has died following an early-morning shooting at a house party in Omaha.

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said Saturday that the party was held at a vacant house awaiting a tenant.

Police say 40 to 50 people were inside and outside the house at the time of the shooting early Saturday morning.

Police said 19-year-old JaKela Foster and 24-year-old Latecia Fox were declared dead at the scene, while 26-year-old Cameron Harris died several hours later.

Schmaderer says five other people were wounded by gunfire at the party. He says they were in stable condition late Saturday afternoon.

Police haven't said whether any suspects have been identified.