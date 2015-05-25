Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Homicide
Published
Last Update May 3, 2016

Police: Third person dies after early-morning shooting at house party in Nebraska, 5 wounded

By | Associated Press
  • 031f0eb5-
    Image 1 of 3

    A crime lab investigators walk past a house where a shooting in Omaha, Neb., Saturday, Jan. 24, 2015. Two women were shot to death and six people were wounded early Saturday at a house party in Omaha. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) (The Associated Press)

  • OMAHA SHOOTING
    Image 2 of 3

    Map locates shooting in Omaha, Neb.; 1c x 2 inches; 46.5 mm x 50 mm; (The Associated Press)

  • 463a7d1b-
    Image 3 of 3

    Crime lab investigator and police officers work the scene of a shooting in Omaha, Neb., Saturday, Jan. 24, 2015. Two women were shot to death and six people were wounded early Saturday at a house party in Omaha. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) (The Associated Press)

OMAHA, Neb. – Police say a third person has died following an early-morning shooting at a house party in Omaha.

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said Saturday that the party was held at a vacant house awaiting a tenant.

Police say 40 to 50 people were inside and outside the house at the time of the shooting early Saturday morning.

Police said 19-year-old JaKela Foster and 24-year-old Latecia Fox were declared dead at the scene, while 26-year-old Cameron Harris died several hours later.

Schmaderer says five other people were wounded by gunfire at the party. He says they were in stable condition late Saturday afternoon.

Police haven't said whether any suspects have been identified.