Missing Persons
Published

Police seek person of interest in case of UFC fighter's missing stepdaughter

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Aniah Haley Blanchard, stepdaughter of UFC fighter Walt Harris, has been missing for more than a week. There is now a $30,000 reward for information on her disappearance. The 19-year-old’s car was found 55 miles away from where she was last seen in Auburn, Alabama.

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man seen inside an Alabama convenience store where the stepdaughter of UFC fighter Walt Harris was last spotted on Oct. 23.

Auburn police released an image of the man late Wednesday showing him inside the store during the time that 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard was.

Video footage from a convenience store where Aniah Blanchard was last seen. (Auburn Police)

The man left the area in a silver or gray late 2000’s model Lincoln Town car, al.com reported.

Blanchard was reported missing the next day. Her black 2017 Honda CRV was later found abandoned at an apartment complex more than 50 miles away, in Montgomery. Police said the car contained evidence that Blanchard had been harmed.

Police say they want to speak with the man as part of the investigation into Blanchard's disappearance.

Aniah Haley Blanchard, 19, has been missing since Oct. 23.  (Auburn Police Division via AP)

“As part of the ongoing joint investigation with the Auburn Police Division and the Montgomery Police Department into Aniah’s disappearance, investigators are seeking to identify the individual in the video and speak with him,’’ officials said in a press release.

A total of about $105,000 is being offered as a reward for information in the case leading to the arrest of those involved.

Blanchard’s family and friends attended a prayer vigil Wednesday at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church in Birmingham. More than 250 people were in attendance, including Blanchard’s father, Elijah Blanchard, and her stepmother, Yashiba Blanchard, according to al.com.

Elijah Blanchard told the Montgomery Advertiser he believes his daughter his alive, but “if it wasn’t for prayer, I couldn’t make it.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.