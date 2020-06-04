2 NYPD cops reportedly shot in confrontation in Brooklyn, unclear if related to unrest

The New York City police department said early Thursday that two police officers have been shot in Brooklyn after a confrontation with a suspect.

The officers were rushed to Kings County Hospital, the New York Post reported. Their condition was not immediately known.

The shooting happened late Wednesday, nearly four hours after an 8 p.m. curfew went into effect intended to quell unrest over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Video posted on social media showed streets filled with police cars at the scene of the incident.

New York City has been roiled by days of protests over police brutality, but it was unclear whether the incident was related to the demonstrations.

Several large marches in other parts of Brooklyn had continued after the curfew that authorities imposed to stop stores from being damaged and ransacked.

The Associated Press contributed to this report