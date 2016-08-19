Police: Officer shot armed man during chase, confrontation

Authorities say a Maryland police officer shot an armed man during a confrontation.

Prince George's County Police Chief Henry Stawinski said at a news conference Friday that officers watching a man wanted in violent crimes tried to stop a vehicle to verify his identity Thursday night in Capitol Heights. He says the vehicle fled, then stopped, and the man ran.

Stawinski says a uniformed officer chased the man and fired during a confrontation in an unlit wooded area between townhouse rows, striking him at least once. Stawinski says he's expected to survive. He says police found a handgun, but it's not clear if the man fired.

Stawinski says the officer's on routine administrative duty and there's dash cam footage of the confrontation. Police didn't release the names or races of the officer or the man.