Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nevada
Published

Police officer shot, 1 suspect dead and another injured in Nevada shooting

The officer injured in the Reno shooting was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
close
Police officer shot and injured in Reno Video

Police officer shot and injured in Reno

Shooting in Reno, Nevada

A police officer was injured, one suspect was killed, and another suspect was injured in a shooting in Reno, Nevada, on Sunday, according to officials.

The shooting took place around 7:30 p.m. local time Sunday near an apartment complex on Sky Valley Drive after officers responded to a "trouble unknown" call.

It remains unclear what led to the shooting.

Reno Police and local SWAT teams were on the scene. Police told 2News that two suspects and two officers were involved in the shooting.

VEGAS POLICE INVESTIGATING AFTER DOG FOUND SHOT MULTIPLE TIMES AND WITH FRACTURED SKULL

A police officer and two suspects were injured in a shooting in Reno, Nevada, on Sunday, according to officials.

A police officer and two suspects were injured in a shooting in Reno, Nevada, on Sunday, according to officials. (KRXI)

Police said one of the suspects was killed in the shooting.

LAS VEGAS DRIVER KILLS NM PEDESTRIAN COUPLE IN DUI CRASH

Police said two suspects and two officers were involved in the shooting.

Police said two suspects and two officers were involved in the shooting. (KRXI)

2 SHOT IN LAS VEGAS NEAR FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE TOURIST ATTRACTION, ONE DAY AFTER FATAL HIT-AND-RUN

The other suspects and the injured officer were transported to a hospital. Their conditions were unclear.

One of the suspects and the injured officer were transported to a hospital. Their conditions were unclear.

One of the suspects and the injured officer were transported to a hospital. Their conditions were unclear. (KRXI)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Residents in the area were evacuated while police attempted to remove the second suspect from the apartment complex.