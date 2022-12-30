2 shot in Las Vegas near Fremont Street Experience tourist attraction, one day after fatal hit-and-run

Las Vegas police are investigating Friday after two people were shot last night near the popular Freemont Street Experience tourist attraction.

Investigators who spoke to the Las Vegas Review-Journal said gunfire erupted around 10:15 p.m., and the suspect has not yet been caught.

"Two victims suffered minor injuries. It appears to be an isolated incident involving a group of people," the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department wrote on Twitter.

A video posted on Twitter purportedly showed visitors inside businesses watching police tend to the victims on the ground, with crime scene tape set up.

The Fremont Street Experience pedestrian crossing is a marked walkway beneath traffic signals on a three-lane, one-way street. It is often crowded with people making their way between casinos, stores, kiosks, street entertainers, bars and restaurants beneath a zip-line attraction and a four-block-long lighted video canopy.

The violence came one day after two tourists were killed in the same area in a fatal hit-and-run accident.

The driver in that incident, identified as 28-year-old Mykael Terrell of Las Vegas, "displayed signs of impairment and was arrested for DUI and hit-and-run charges" after allegedly striking a 44-year-old male and 51-year-old female visiting from New Mexico, according to police.

"Evidence at the scene, witness statements, and video surveillance of the collision indicated two pedestrians were crossing Fremont Street on 4th Street against a don't cross pedestrian signal from east to west," police said in a statement.

"A burgundy GMC Acadia was traveling northbound 4th Street with a green traffic signal," police said, before a "collision occurred when the front of the GMC Acadia struck the two pedestrians."

"The GMC Acadia fled the collision scene northbound 4th Street and did not return," police added, noting that the male victim was "beyond medical intervention and was pronounced deceased at the collision scene."

Terrell appeared in court in handcuffs Thursday and was not asked to speak. The judge set bail at $100,000 and scheduled Terrell to appear Jan. 4 on criminal charges that could get her a mandatory minimum prison sentence of two-to-20 years for each death, if convicted.

A deputy public defender temporarily assigned to represent Terrell, Marissa Pensabene, said in court that Terrell is a single mother of a 3-year-old who has lived in Las Vegas for more than three years and works as an account executive for an internet company.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.