Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Antisemitism Exposed

Police investigating after antisemitic notes are placed on cars inside a Chicago park

Police are investigating after anti-semitic messages were left on parked vehicles in a Chicago park.

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
close
Professor emeritus on antisemitism on college campuses: We're seeing something that is 'indicative' of the elite university Video

Professor emeritus on antisemitism on college campuses: We're seeing something that is 'indicative' of the elite university

Arizona State University professor emeritus Jeffrey Cunningham discusses the increase in antisemitism on U.S. college campuses, the media's coverage of the Israel-Hamas war and Vice President Harris tackling Islamophobia.

Police are investigating and searching for those responsible for leaving after antisemitic messages on parked vehicles in a Chicago park.

Around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to a call in the 5400 block of West Wilson Avenue and found cardboard signs with antisemitic messages on several parked vehicles, Chicago police said.

In a statement from U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, D-Ill., he claims that the signs were left by the Goyim Defense League, an antisemitic group.

In his statement, Rep. Garcia said, "This morning, I was alerted to antisemitic leaflets distributed at residences in my district. I condemn this disgusting display of antisemitism. My Jewish constituents deserve to live in safety and without fear of intimidation or violence," Garcia said. "The leaflets draw on deeply rooted conspiracy theories about government influence by listing Jewish members of the Biden administration."

NY JEWS FEAR FOR COMMUNITY AFTER DELI DEFACED WITH SWASTIKA: 'PANDORA'S BOX OF HELL HAS BEEN UNLEASHED'

Anti-semitic note left on car in Chicago Park

Police investigating after antisemitic notes are placed on cars inside a Chicago park. (16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner)

Police say so far, no arrests have been made in relation to this crime. 

Racist propaganda and antisemitic acts have more than doubled last year in Illinois, according to a report released by the Anti-Defamation League 9ADL) in early October.

PRO-PALESTINIAN PROTESTERS SEEN SHAKING WHITE HOUSE GATE VANDALIZED WITH RED PAINT: 'F--K JOE BIDEN'

Anti-semitic notes were left on cars at a Chicago park Sunday morning

Police investigating after antisemitic notes are placed on cars inside a Chicago park. (16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner)

According to the report, antisemitic acts including assault, harassment and vandalism rose to their highest level in 2022, jumping up 128% from the previous year, from 53 to 121. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"That was also the seventh-largest statewide total in a year that saw "the highest-ever number of antisemitic incidents nationwide," the ADL reported. 