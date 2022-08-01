New York City robbery ring lured men to meet woman before duct-taping victims, swiping clothes, cash: NYPD

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City police are on the hunt Monday for three suspects accused of luring men to motels under the premise of meeting a woman before bounding them with duct tape and robbing them of their clothing, cash and personal property.

The five incidents happened from July 7 to 26 in the city’s Bronx borough involving victims between the ages of 31 and 48, investigators say.

"In each incident the male victim communicates via Facebook with an alleged female and agrees to meet her at a motel," the NYPD said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital. "The victim proceeds to go to the motel at the agreed upon time where he meets an unidentified female.

"Once both are inside of the hotel room, the female instructs the male to take a shower, and while he is in the bathroom she lets into the hotel room another female and a male," the statement continued. "When the victim exits the bathroom the second female and the male both display firearms at the victim and threaten to shoot him.

Police said the three suspects, acting in unison, "use duct tape to bound the victim and proceed to remove the victim's personal property, to include cash and a cellphone" before fleeing the locations with their clothing.

No injuries were reported in any of the robberies.

The female suspect that the NYPD alleges of communicating with and meeting the victims at the motels is described as being "25-years-old, 5'2" tall, 200 pounds, with a heavy build, a medium complexion, black hair, tattoos on both arms and wears eyeglasses."

The other suspects are a female around 40 years old and 4 feet 11 inches tall weighing 140 pounds, with black hair, and a male around 25 years old with a dark complexion, medium build and black hair, with a height of around 5 feet 10 inches and weighing 170 pounds.