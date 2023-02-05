Police arrest two 18-year-olds who reportedly threatened workers with fully automatic handgun over membership

Two 18-year-old men were arrested in Seattle on Friday after authorities say they threatened staff at a local business with a modified handgun over a membership dispute.

The incident happened at around 1:15 p.m. in the 3900 block of Southwest Alaska Street, the Seattle Police Department said.

An employee told police that they had asked the two suspects to leave because they didn’t have memberships. They said the situation escalated when one of the men pulled a gun from his jacket pocket and the other verbally threatened to kill an employee.

The suspects fled toward the parking garage, where officers stopped their car as they attempted to leave.

Police arrested the two 18-year-old men and seized a handgun from the car. The gun had an extended magazine and appeared to have been modified to make it fully automatic, according to authorities.

A third individual in the car was released after officers determined they were not involved in the incident.

The suspect who brandished the gun was arrested for felony harassment, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of an unlawful weapon, and displaying a weapon to intimidate.

The second suspect was arrested for felony harassment and obstruction, as he repeatedly provided a false name to officers. Officers learned he also had warrants out for burglary and robbery.

Police did not immediately name the suspects. Both men were booked into King County Jail.