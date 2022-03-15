Police arrest man suspected of stalking, killing homeless in NYC, DC

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police said early Tuesday they arrested a suspected gunman who has been stalking sleeping homeless men on the streets of New York City and Washington D.C., killing at least two people and wounding three others in less than two weeks.



"Early this AM, law enforcement arrested the suspect in Washington, DC. He is currently being interviewed at our Homicide Branch. Additional information will be forthcoming. Thanks to the community for all your tips," DC police wrote on Twitter.

Police in the two cities earlier released multiple surveillance photographs, including a close-up snapshot clearly showing the man's face, and urged people who might know him to come forward.



NYC, DC OFFICIALS PLEAD FOR HELP TO FIND HOMELESS KILLER: 'WE'RE COMING FOR YOU'

NYPD INVESTIGATING WHETHER RECENT NYC HOMELESS DEATH LINKED TO STARTLING MULTI-CITY PATTERN



The earliest known shooting happened at around 4 a.m. on March 3 in Washington D.C., police said, when a man was shot and wounded in the city’s Northeast section. A second man was wounded on March 8, just before 1:30 a.m.

At 3 a.m. the next day, March 9, police and firefighters found a dead man inside a burning tent. He was initially thought to have suffered fatal burns, but a subsequent autopsy revealed that the man had died of multiple stab and gunshot wounds.

The killer then traveled north to New York City, police said.

At 4:30 a.m. Saturday, a 38-year-old man sleeping on the street in Manhattan not far from the entrance to the Holland Tunnel was shot in his right arm as he slept.

The victim screamed, and the gunman took off, police said.



CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON THE FOX NEWS APP

About 90 minutes later, the gunman fatally shot another man on Lafayette Street in SoHo, police said.

"He looked around. He made sure no one was there. And he intentionally took the life of an innocent person," Adams said.

The man’s body was found in his sleeping bag just before 5 p.m. Saturday.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.