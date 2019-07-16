Army recruiter who called himself 'Colorado batman' allegedly solicited girls as young as 10: police

An Army recruiter who called himself "Colorado batman" on social media was arrested Monday on suspicion of soliciting girls as young as 10, authorities said.

Ken Hardcastle, 31, is charged with internet sexual exploitation of a child and internet luring of a child, Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Deborah Sherman told Fox News.

The department announced the arrest on Tuesday via Twitter along with photos of Hardcastle that he allegedly used to solicit underage girls.

"Sexy? Think again. Investigators just arrested Ken Hardcastle, 31, for soliciting girls as young as 10 for sex with these photos on social media. He's an active duty U.S. Army Recruiter. We worry there may be other victims. If he's chatted with your daughter, call 720-874-8477," the department tweeted.

Authorities allege Hardcastle spoke with underage girls on various social media sites. Investigators were alerted by a 16-year-old who said Hardcastle had been trying to get her to send him naked photographs of herself and her friends, Sherman said.

The girl began working with authorities to gather more evidence against him.

A spokesperson for the Army's recruiting battalion in Denver did not return requests for comment from Fox News.

Investigators believe there are more victims and asked parents to call if Hardcastle chatted with their daughters.