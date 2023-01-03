Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

Plane makes emergency landing on CA highway

No injuries were reported after the small airplane landed on the shoulder of a California highway

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Nobody was hurt when a small plane with four people aboard made an emergency landing Monday morning on a Southern California highway, authorities said.

The single-engine Piper PA-28 landed on Cajon Boulevard — also known as Historic Route 66 — near Ontario in San Bernardino County shortly before 10 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

AIRPORT BAGGAGE HANDLER DIES IN FREAK ACCIDENT AFTER HER HAIR GETS CAUGHT IN CONVEYOR BELT

A single-engine airplane carrying four passengers landed on a highway near Ontario, California. No injuries were reported. 

A single-engine airplane carrying four passengers landed on a highway near Ontario, California. No injuries were reported.  (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The California Highway Patrol said the plane landed on the shoulder, not in lanes, and no injuries were reported.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident about 60 miles (96 km) northeast of downtown Los Angeles.