Plane caught on camera crashing into New England neighborhood, narrowly missing homes

Stunning footage shows a plane getting dangerously close to New England houses before crashing into trees Tuesday.

The plane crashed in a residential neighborhood near Hampton Airfield in North Hampton, New Hampshire . No one was killed in the accident, and the pilot, who was the sole occupant of the aircraft, walked away unscathed.

Video shows the incident came close to becoming a disaster. A resident's doorbell cam showed the airplane narrowly missing snow-covered New Hampshire homes, hitting trees during its descent.

Speaking to Fox News Digital Tuesday, Hampton Fire Chief Michael McMahon confirmed the pilot was assessed by EMS and sustained no injuries.

CALIFORNIA SMALL PLANE CRASHES UPSIDE DOWN, 2 OCCUPANTS SURVIVE AND REFUSE MEDICAL TREATMENT

North Hampton is located near the Massachusetts border, roughly eight miles south of Portsmouth. WMUR spoke with the pilot of the aircraft, identified as Dave Lennon, who said he was practicing a landing at the time of the crash.

"I was shooting for the end of the runway, and I just obviously didn't make it," he said. "It was closer to the houses than I thought."

Lennon told WMUR he noticed something was wrong when he felt the aircraft dip.

ALASKA CREWS RECOVER REMAINS OF ALL 10 PLANE CRASH VICTIMS, AUTHORITIES SAY

"It started dipping, and I said to myself, 'Oh no,' and tried to hold onto it to keep it from stalling completely," he recalled.

"I walked out without a scratch, and I'm fine. That's all I'll say," Lennon added. "I'm just glad. It could have been much worse."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials from Hampton Airfield told Fox News Digital they were "grateful that there were no injuries," adding that the crash is under investigation.