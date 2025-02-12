Expand / Collapse search
Plane caught on camera crashing into New England neighborhood, narrowly missing homes

The pilot says he was grateful to walk away unscathed

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis , Stephen Sorace , Max Bacall Fox News
Published
Plane crashes in New Hampshire neighborhood, narrowly missing homes Video

Plane crashes in New Hampshire neighborhood, narrowly missing homes

Home surveillance footage shows the moment a plane crashes, nearly hitting homes near Hampton Airfield in North Hampton, N.H., Feb. 12. (Credit: Christopher Paul Martin via Storyful)

Stunning footage shows a plane getting dangerously close to New England houses before crashing into trees Tuesday.

The plane crashed in a residential neighborhood near Hampton Airfield in North Hampton, New Hampshire. No one was killed in the accident, and the pilot, who was the sole occupant of the aircraft, walked away unscathed.

Video shows the incident came close to becoming a disaster. A resident's doorbell cam showed the airplane narrowly missing snow-covered New Hampshire homes, hitting trees during its descent.

Speaking to Fox News Digital Tuesday, Hampton Fire Chief Michael McMahon confirmed the pilot was assessed by EMS and sustained no injuries. 

Pilot nearly crashes into New Hampshire neighborhood, video shows

A plane nearly crashed into homes in a New Hampshire neighborhood Tuesday. (Christopher Paul Martin via Storyful)

North Hampton is located near the Massachusetts border, roughly eight miles south of Portsmouth. WMUR spoke with the pilot of the aircraft, identified as Dave Lennon, who said he was practicing a landing at the time of the crash.

"I was shooting for the end of the runway, and I just obviously didn't make it," he said. "It was closer to the houses than I thought."

Lennon told WMUR he noticed something was wrong when he felt the aircraft dip.

A small plane crashed off Reddington Landing in Hampton, near Hampton Airfield in New Hampshire on Feb. 11, 2025.

A small plane crashed off Reddington Landing in Hampton near Hampton Airfield in New Hampshire Tuesday.  (Hampton Fire/Rescue via Facebook)

"It started dipping, and I said to myself, 'Oh no,' and tried to hold onto it to keep it from stalling completely," he recalled.

"I walked out without a scratch, and I'm fine. That's all I'll say," Lennon added. "I'm just glad. It could have been much worse."

A small plane crashed off Reddington Landing in Hampton, near Hampton Airfield in New Hampshire on Feb. 11, 2025.

No one was injured in the crash, according to New Hampshire officials. (Hampton Fire/Rescue via Facebook)

Officials from Hampton Airfield told Fox News Digital they were "grateful that there were no injuries," adding that the crash is under investigation.

Andrea Margolis is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.