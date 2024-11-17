Plane crashes near California racetrack during NHRA finals, hitting cars, injuring 3 people: officials

A single-engine plane crashed at a California racing facility on Sunday, injuring at least three people and interrupting a drag racing competition.

The crash was reported at the Pomona Dragstrip shortly after 11 a.m. on Sunday. The venue was hosting the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) Drag Racing finals at the time.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department reported the incident on X, noting that at least three people received "moderate to severe injuries."

"At 11:10 AM #LACoFD units responded to a single engine plane down," the social media post states. "3 passengers transported to local area hospitals with moderate to severe injuries."

EXPLOSION AT LOUISVILLE FACTORY KILLS 2, INJURES SEVERAL, COMPANY CONFIRMS

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed the plane crash to Fox News Digital, noting that the aircraft hit two vehicles on its way down.

"A single-engine Piper PA-32 crashed near La Verne, California, around 11:40 a.m. local time on Sunday, Nov. 17," the FAA said. "The aircraft struck two vehicles."

"The number of people on board is unknown," the statement added. "The FAA will investigate."

SURVIVORS OF DEVASTATING WILDFIRES IN PARADISE, CALIFORNIA, CONTINUE TO FACE CHALLENGES 5 YEARS LATER

Pictures from the scene show several first responders working near the plane. The plane crushed a white truck during the crash, and the damaged vehicle was just a few feet away from the wrecked plane.

The racing finals were paused as a result of the incident, but the NHRA later said on Facebook that racing resumed at 1 p.m. local time.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Los Angeles County Fire Department for more information.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities are investigating the incident. No additional details are known at this time.

Pomona is about 30 miles east of Los Angeles.