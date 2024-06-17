Expand / Collapse search
Colorado

Plane crashes into Colorado mobile home park, setting two trailers ablaze

Authorities were urging people to avoid the area while first responders work to extinguish the flames

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
A plane crashed into a mobile home park in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, Monday afternoon, setting two trailers on fire, authorities said. 

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue said first responders were on the scene of West Acres Trailer Park working to extinguish the fire and secure the scene. 

PILOT DEAD AFTER PLANE CRASHES INTO RIVER IN ‘VERY REMOTE LOCATION’: OFFICIALS

The city said ten firefighters and off-duty personnel worked to extinguish the fire to two homes and several outbuilding as well as secure the scene for the downed aircraft.

trailer park plane crash fire

First responders extinguishing the flames.  (City of Steamboat Springs)

"All first responding agencies are aware of the plane crash. Please do not overwhelm our 911 dispatchers," the Routt County Sheriff’s Office said on a Facebook post. "First responders are already at the scene getting in the right resources. We will update the public as soon as we have more information." 

Firefighters spraying water on a trailer fire

Plane crashes in West Acres Trailer Park.  (Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue)

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told Fox News Digital that a twin-engine Cessna 421 crashed into the mobile home park around 4:30 p.m. while approaching Steamboat Springs Airport/Bob Adams Field. 

The City of Steamboat Springs said the airplane was believed to be enroute from Longmont, Colorado to Ogden, Utah. 

trailer park plane crash fire

Authorities were asking others to avoid the area while first responders tworked to exn (City of Steamboat Springs)

It's not clear at this time how many people were on board, but all occupants are believed to have died, the city said. 

The Steamboat Springs Police Department (SSPD) on other agencies secured the neighborhood. SSPD established a call line for residents and family members to reach out after the crash. All residents of the mobile park have been accounted for, the city said. 

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating. 

trailer park plane crash fire

Officials at least two mobile homes were set ablaze.  (City of Steamboat Springs)

Steamboat Springs is located in north central Colorado, about a three-hour drive from Denver. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 