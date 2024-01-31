Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco

Plane crashes into busy San Francisco intersection, killing 1

No vehicles on the ground were damaged, but the pilot died in the crash

Associated Press
Published
The pilot of a single-engine plane was killed Tuesday when the aircraft crashed on a city street near a small San Francisco Bay Area airport, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 11 a.m. at a busy intersection along a golf course that's adjacent Buchanan Field Airport in Concord, said the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

The district later confirmed that one person had died. No one else was on board the plane, and no vehicles on the ground were involved, officials said.

PROPELLER PLANE CRASHED INTO WATER IN CALIFORNIA AFTER FLYING ERRATICALLY: REPORT

The Bay Area News Group identified the plane as a Van’s RV-6, a homebuilt aircraft with two seats.

CA Fox News graphic

A small plane crashed into a San Francisco street, killing the pilot on Jan. 30, 2024. (Fox News)

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Last month, a different style and brand of homebuilt plane, a Cozy Mark IV, crashed into the ocean near Half Moon Bay, killing four people.

Two of the victims were found dead after the Jan. 14 crash, and a third body was recovered from the water this week, KGO-TV reported. The person's identity wasn't released. A fourth victim remains missing.