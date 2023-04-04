Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Plane crash near Oregon-Idaho border leaves 2 dead

Cause of ID plane crash remains under investigation

Associated Press
Two men died in a small plane crash near the Oregon-Idaho border on Sunday, according to the Baker County Sheriffs Office.

Two deputies spotted an airplane just before 10 a.m. that appeared to be in distress and then crashed into a hillside in the Oxbow area, the sheriff's office said in a post on Facebook.

The deputies, along with others, searched and found the airplane crash site on a ridge above an Idaho Power utility complex. They were unable to locate any survivors.

An investigation showed the plane piloted by Terry Richards, 46, of Middleton, Idaho, was flying to Lewiston after taking off from the Caldwell Executive Airport, the Facebook post said.

A plane crashed near the Idaho-Oregon border in the Oxbow area. Two people were killed in the accident.

Richards and 24-year-old passenger Caleb Tennant of Middleton, Idaho, died in the crash, according to the sheriff's office.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.