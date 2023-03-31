Expand / Collapse search
Mississippi
Published

Small plane crash near Oxford, Mississippi kills 1, injures another

NTSB and FAA reported investigator was dispatched to scene to investigate MS crash site

Associated Press
An airplane crash in north Mississippi left one person dead and another injured, officials said.

The Lafayette County Sheriff's Office, in a news release, said it was notified about 9 p.m. Thursday that a small private plane had not returned to the airport it had taken off from. A cellphone belonging to one of the plane's occupants was pinging off County Road 249 near Oxford.

When deputies arrived to the area, they found the plane's wreckage and one of the occupants dead.

The second occupant, initially reported as missing, was later found around midnight and taken to an area hospital with injuries.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration said an investigator was expected on scene Friday to begin an investigation into what caused the crash.

The names of the occupants have not been released pending notification of their families.