Pilot walks away unscathed after small plane crashes near Hampton Airfield in New Hampshire

A pilot walked away unharmed after a small plane crashed near Hampton Airfield in North Hampton, New Hampshire, on Tuesday morning.

Hampton Fire/Rescue were the first responders at the site of the crash off Reddington Landing in North Hampton, a town about 8 miles south of Portsmouth.

The plane was carrying no passengers at the time of the crash and officials said no injuries were reported on the ground.

Photos posted to the department's Facebook page show the small aircraft sitting among the trees alongside the landing strip.

Hampton Fire Chief McMahon confirmed to Fox News Digital during a phone call that the pilot was assessed by EMS and sustained no injuries.

"New Hampshire State Police & the FAA have been notified. The scene is under control," Hampton Fire/Rescue said in a Facebook post.

The Hampton Police Department could not immediately be reached for comment.

McMahon said the New Hampshire Department of Transportation's Bureau of Aeronautics would be investigating the cause of the crash.

In a phone call with Fox News Digital, Hampton Airfield said that, while they couldn't share any details about the incident under investigation, they "are grateful that there were no injuries."