California small plane crashes upside down, 2 occupants survive and refuse medical treatment

Two people walked away from a small plane crash in south central California after the aircraft landed upside down.

First responders were called to the scene Sunday morning on the south side of East Lerdo Highway in Shafter, California, near the Minton Field Airport, the Kern County Fire Department said on Facebook.

The plane was located upside down "in the middle of a vegetable field with no smoke or fire visible," the department said.

"Firefighters quickly gathered tools and medical equipment and made their way to the wreckage. Arriving at the plane, they were relieved to find both occupants safely out of the aircraft and refusing any medical treatment," the department's post added.

The scene was handed over to the Shafter Police Department after it was determined there were no additional passengers to assist and no immediate hazards.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the cause of the crash.

Several aviation incidents have occurred around the globe in recent weeks.

Just days ago, a small plane crashed in São Paulo and claimed two lives. Last week, the remains of 10 people who were in a commuter plane that crashed off the coast of Alaska were recovered.

On Jan. 31, an ambulance plane transporting a young girl who had just received life-saving treatment crashed on a street near the Roosevelt Mall in Philadelphia, killing all six people on board and one person in a car while injuring others.

A midair collision on Jan. 29 in Washington, D.C., between an American Airlines plane and an Army Black Hawk helicopter claimed 67 lives.

Fox News Digital's Alexandra Koch and Landon Mion contributed to this report.