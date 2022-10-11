Expand / Collapse search
Plains, Midwest cold front to bring showers, thunderstorms

Janice Dean
Janice Dean
A cold front marching across the northern Plains and Midwest will bring the risk of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday before heading into the Great Lakes Ohio Valley on Wednesday.  

Forecast low temperatures across the U.S.

Forecast low temperatures across the U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

Some of these storms could turn severe, bringing some hail, strong winds, heavy rain and a few tornadoes.  

Storms forecast across the Northeast

Storms forecast across the Northeast (Credit: Fox News)

The cold air behind the system could bring some snow showers.

The eastern futuretrack

The eastern futuretrack (Credit: Fox News)

Showers and thunderstorms are also forecast to move into the Gulf Coast and Southeast starting Wednesday, including regions that were hard hit by Hurricane Ian

