Wisconsin

Pilot killed in Wisconsin plane crash, aircraft found submerged in pond

An investigation was launched after the plane failed to arrive at its destination

Published
A pilot died Thursday after his small plane crashed in a wooded area in eastern Wisconsin, authorities said.

The low wing plane was found submerged in a pond in Kossuth Township, about 80 miles north of Milwaukee, the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

The male pilot was alone in the aircraft, the sheriff's office said. His name was not immediately released.

The Manitowoc County Joint Dispatch Center had received a call from the Chicago Center Air Traffic Control Center shortly before 10 a.m. that the plane had not arrived at its destination, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.