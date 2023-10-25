Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wisconsin

2 dead, 5 injured in wrong-way Wisconsin truck crash

Driver, passenger in Kia sedan hit head-on, pronounced dead at scene

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two people were killed when the vehicle they were in was struck by a truck traveling the wrong way on a Wisconsin road.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said deputies were responding about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday to reports of the truck heading south in the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 151 in Chester when the crash was reported.

SMOKY 'SUPERFOG' BLAMED FOR AT LEAST 2 DOZEN TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS IN SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA

The box truck struck a Kia sedan head-on. The sedan then was hit by a third vehicle.

Madison, Milwaukee, Green Bay crime Sports

A wrong-way truck crash in Dodge County, Wisconsin, has left two people dead and five others injured.

A 25-year-old man driving the Kia and a 28-year-old woman who was a passenger were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Two others in the sedan and three people in the third vehicle were hurt and taken to area hospitals.

NYC CROSSING GUARD DEAD AFTER BEING HIT BY DUMP TRUCK

A 69-year-old Pennsylvania man was driving the truck, according to the sheriff's office.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The highway was closed several hours after the crash. Chester is about 74 miles northwest of Milwaukee.