Pilot dies after small plane crashes in Washington state forest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A pilot was found dead after a plane crashed in a dense forest in Washington state on Wednesday, authorities said.

Rescue crews were alerted after a resident on Diamond Point Road in Sequim reported hearing a low-flying aircraft, possible engine sputtering and then a crash, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

However, a fog bank created limited visibility and prevented rescuers on the ground from immediately locating the crash site, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies called U.S. Navy Whidbey Island Search and Rescue to assist in the search the area by air via helicopter.

NEW FOOTAGE REVEALS TENSE MOMENTS WHEN PLANE CRASHED ON CALIFORNIA HIGHWAY

The helicopter crew located the crash site in a dense forest and rescuers recovered the body of a single pilot from the scene, according to authorities.

The pilot was flying a single-engine Cirrus SR22, KING-TV reported.

No flight plan for the pilot was immediately known, deputies said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.