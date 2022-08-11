Expand / Collapse search
Washington
Published

Pilot dies after small plane crashes in Washington state forest

Pilot reportedly crashed a single-engine Cirrus SR22 in Jefferson County, Washington

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A pilot was found dead after a plane crashed in a dense forest in Washington state on Wednesday, authorities said.

Rescue crews were alerted after a resident on Diamond Point Road in Sequim reported hearing a low-flying aircraft, possible engine sputtering and then a crash, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

However, a fog bank created limited visibility and prevented rescuers on the ground from immediately locating the crash site, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies called U.S. Navy Whidbey Island Search and Rescue to assist in the search the area by air via helicopter.

The helicopter crew located the crash site in a dense forest and rescuers recovered the body of a single pilot from the scene, according to authorities.

A helicopter crew located the crash site through significant fog in a dense wooded area.

A helicopter crew located the crash site through significant fog in a dense wooded area. (Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office )

The pilot was flying a single-engine Cirrus SR22, KING-TV reported.

A single pilot was found at the crash site in Jefferson County, Washington.

A single pilot was found at the crash site in Jefferson County, Washington. (Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office )

No flight plan for the pilot was immediately known, deputies said.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.