Pilot dies in North Dakota crop-dusting plane crash

The pilot of a small crop-dusting plane has died after crashing into an east-central North Dakota cornfield, authorities said.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday south of New Rockford, according to the North Dakota State Highway Patrol.

The small plane was flying low and spraying a sunflower field when it clipped a power line and crashed in an adjacent cornfield, investigators said. The pilot, a 63-year-old man from Jamestown, died at the scene.

Officials have not released the pilot’s name.

The Federal Aviation Administration is also investigating.