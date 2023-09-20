Expand / Collapse search
North Dakota

Pilot dies in North Dakota crop-dusting plane crash

Aircraft inadvertently struck a power line before descending into an adjacent cornfield

Associated Press
Published
The pilot of a small crop-dusting plane has died after crashing into an east-central North Dakota cornfield, authorities said.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday south of New Rockford, according to the North Dakota State Highway Patrol.

North Dakota FOX News graphic

The pilot of a crop-dusting plane has been killed in a crash in a North Dakota cornfield, officials reported. 

The small plane was flying low and spraying a sunflower field when it clipped a power line and crashed in an adjacent cornfield, investigators said. The pilot, a 63-year-old man from Jamestown, died at the scene.

Officials have not released the pilot’s name.

The Federal Aviation Administration is also investigating.