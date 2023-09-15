Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Dakota

Fatal collision involving school bus, pickup truck leaves 1 dead, multiple injured in North Dakota

Injured individuals were members of the Hatton-Northwood volleyball team

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A school bus that was transporting North Dakota high school volleyball players collided Thursday with a pickup truck, killing the truck's driver and injuring several people on the bus, authorities said.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said in a news release that the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on state highway 32, about six miles south of the town of Petersburg.

JURY CONVICTS NORTH DAKOTA WOMAN OF MURDER IN 2022 SHOOTING DEATH OF CHILD'S FATHER

North Dakota FOX News graphic

A bus transporting a high school volleyball team collided with a truck, which killed the truck's driver. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The driver of the truck died at the scene, and multiple passengers on the bus were taken to a Grand Forks hospital. The players were part of the Hatton-Northwood team.

Patrol Sgt. Wade Kadrmas said he had no details about the extent of the injuries.