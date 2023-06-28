Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Minnesota
Published

Minnesota crop-dusting airplane pilot dies after crashing into field

MN pilot was alone in the plane at the time of the accident

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The pilot of a crop-dusting airplane died when it crashed into a field in Minnesota.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in a field near the town of Crookston in the northwestern corner of Minnesota. 

Emergency crews found the pilot alone inside the plane. He was dead at the scene.

SMALL PLANE CRASHES INTO NORTH CAROLINA HOME, KILLING PILOT

Minnesota Fox News graphic

A pilot in a crop-dusting plane died after crashing in a field near Crookston, Minnesota.  (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

An investigation is underway.