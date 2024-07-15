Expand / Collapse search
Virginia

Pickup truck collides with horse-drawn buggy in Virginia, killing 1 and wounding 6

Injuries ranged from serious to life-threatening, VA police said

Associated Press
Published
  • A pickup truck collided with a horse-drawn buggy in the Farmville area of Cumberland County, Virginia, about 50 miles west of Richmond.
  • One person was killed and six others were injured in the crash.
  • The driver of the pickup was not injured, and the crash is under investigation.

One person was killed and six others injured when a pickup truck collided with the horse-drawn buggy they were traveling in, Virginia State Police said.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Cumberland Road in the Farmville area of Cumberland County, police said in a news release. The area is about 50 miles west of Richmond.

Fox News Virginia graphic

One person was killed and six others were injured when a pickup truck and a horse-drawn buggy collided in Cumberland County, Virginia.

Seven people were on board the buggy at the time of the crash. One died on the scene and the other six were taken to a hospital with injuries that ranged from serious to life-threatening, police said. The driver of the pickup was not injured.

The crash was under investigation, police said.