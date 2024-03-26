Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kentucky

Pickup driver charged in crash that left trucker hanging off Louisville bridge

Driver charged with 4 counts of wanton endangerment, 1 of operating on suspended license

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The driver of a pickup truck has been charged for his role in a four-vehicle crash that sent a tractor-trailer through a guard rail where it was left dangling over the Ohio River, according to court records.

Court records show the pickup driver was charged with four counts of wanton endangerment and one count of operating on a suspended license, news outlets reported on Monday.

KENTUCKY SEMI-TRUCK DRIVER DANGLING FROM BRIDGE HAD BEEN STRUCK BY AN ONCOMING VEHICLE, MAYOR SAYS

Witnesses told police that the driver was speeding and weaving in and out of traffic when he hit a stalled vehicle, crossed into the opposite lanes, hit another car with two people inside and then hit the tractor-trailer, according to the arrest report.

Louisville bridge rescue caught on camera

A driver was rescued from a semi-truck dangling over the Ohio River after an accident on a Louisville, Kentucky, bridge on Friday, March 1, 2024. The driver of a vehicle believed to be responsible for the collision has since been criminally charged. (WDRB)

The March 1 crash on the George Rogers Clark Memorial Bridge that connects southern Indiana and Louisville, Kentucky, prompted a dramatic rescue as a Louisville firefighter rappelled off the span to rescue the driver of the tractor-trailer as it dangled precariously over the river.

The trailer ended up between the bridge’s girders, balanced on the edge with the cab hanging over the water, and there was constant fear during the rescue that the truck could shift at any moment, Louisville Fire Chief Brian O’Neill said at a press conference after the rescue.

The semitruck driver was rescued unharmed, but three other vehicles were involved and two people were taken to the hospital, Louisville Metro Police have said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The arrest report said the pickup truck driver "drove the vehicle under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life, placing himself and other motors at risk for serious physical injury or death."