Picketing Verizon employee hit by drunk replacement worker's truck, cops say

A protesting Verizon worker was hospitalized after police say a drunk replacement worker ran him down on a picket line in Massachusetts.

Fifty-five-year-old George Pulling pleaded not guilty Thursday in Westborough District Court to two counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, driving under the influence of alcohol and operating without a license.

The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. when officers were assisting replacement workers in driving through a picket line of about 80 protesters.

Police say the Naples, Florida man accelerated and struck 47-year-old Joseph Rooney with his pickup truck. Pulling allegedly continued driving with Rooney on his hood before stopping on an on-ramp to state Route 9 West, tossing the Roslindale man.

Rooney was taken to UMass Memorial Center-University Campus for treatment.