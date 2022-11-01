Photo shows dramatic rescue in Maine after man, 74, spent nearly 30 hours lost in woods

Maine first responders have released a photo showing the moment when a 74-year-old hypothermic man was rescued after spending nearly 30 hours lost in the woods.

Joseph Nolin was unable to move Monday afternoon when he was spotted by a game warden using a tracking dog near Etna Bog, west of Bangor, officials said.

Nolin knew his ordeal was over when he heard a bell attached to the Labrador retriever's collar. The dog started licking Nolin, his son told wardens.

Nolin walked until he couldn’t move and told wardens he wouldn’t have survived another night in the woods. He was found a mile from his house deep in the woods at the edge of the Etna Bog, officials said.

A photo released by officials showed a game warden crew carrying him in a stretcher.

A Maine Forest Service helicopter was used to retrieve Nolin, and he was released after being hydrated and warmed up, officials said.

Nolin had been last seen Sunday morning when he left his house to check on game cameras in the woods.

His son reported him missing Sunday evening.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.