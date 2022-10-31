Expand / Collapse search
Skyrocketing heating oil prices will leave some choosing between food, fuel and heat, Maine resident warns

Maine resident tells 'Fox & Friends First' people are struggling to afford basic needs

Taylor Penley
By Taylor Penley | Fox News
Maine resident Sherri Bukovskey voices concerns over fuel and food costs heading into the winter months. 

Falling temperatures are forcing Americans to look for ways to keep their homes warm while staying on top of other necessities, a Maine resident warned on Monday.

"A lot of us are asking the question, with these fuel prices right now, are we going to be able to fill our tanks? The other question is, what are we going to do for food?" Sherri Bukovskey told Carley Shimkus on "Fox & Friends First."

The dental hygienist said, despite making a decent wage, she is feeling the pinch of making the decision between necessities, and she is far from alone.

THE US HAS A 25 DAY RESERVE SUPPLY OF DIESEL

"I have had a few acquaintances tell me that they are choosing… food over medications, so all these inflated prices, it's definitely affecting us," she added.

Bukovskey said, on top of the costs of grocery shopping and filling up her tank to travel to and from work, the housing crisis has stricken her family and forced her adult daughter to return home 

"[It] has hit us pretty hard up here in Maine. There are a lot of people without homes right now, and a lot of people are not able to afford the increases in the rent," she said.

DIESEL SHORTAGE PROMPTING CONCERNS AS ENERGY PRICES SKYROCKET AHEAD OF WINTER

Shimkus asked, with eight days to go until the Nov. 8 midterms, how crippling inflation and skyrocketing fuel costs will impact Bukovskey's decisions.

"I'm going to be voting for the person who is basically attentive to the needs of what is going on," she said.

"It's not just the Northeast; it's the entire country that's feeling this right now."

Bukovskey's concerns heading into the colder months coincide with fears that price hikes for home heating oil could leave families struggling to heat their homes.

Prices of home heating oil have increased by a shocking 40% since last year, oil executive Sam Livieri said on "Fox & Friends" last week.

Taylor Penley is a production assistant with Fox News.