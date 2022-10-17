Phoenix police officer arrested for solicitation of prostitution

A Phoenix police officer was arrested on suspicion of trying to solicit a prostitute early Sunday morning, the department said.

Michael Martinez, 30, was booked into jail on Oct. 16. His booking information obtained by FOX 10 says he's accused of one count of an unspecified sex crime.

"Upon release, that employee will be assigned to his home. An administrative investigation is underway," Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower said.

Bower did not elaborate on what "assigned to his home" means, but he did say it does not appear Martinez engaged in any sexual activity on duty or in a police vehicle.

No further details about the case were released by the department at the time of reporting.