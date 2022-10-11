Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

3 suspects arrested after Phoenix mom killed in shooting with 5 children in car

Shooting happened near Arco gas station in Phoenix, Arizona

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Three suspects linked to the shooting death of a Phoenix mother who was inside a car with her children have been arrested, authorities said Monday.

The shooting happened near an Arco gas station at 27th Avenue and McDowell Road in Phoenix early Monday, FOX10 Phoenix reported.

The mother was killed while in the passenger seat and shrapnel hit one of the children, who was expected to be OK, police said. Five children and two adults survived the shooting.

The victim was identified as 35-year-old Yenni Dominguez Leyva.

Responding officers arrived at the shooting scene and found weapons and arrested three people, including two teens. 

Police said officers arrested a 19-year-old male and two juvenile teens in connection with the shooting.

The adult was identified as 19-year-old Martin Ramirez-Contreras.

One of the five children in the victim's car was struck by shrapnel but was expected to be OK, police said.

Police told the station that it was unclear why the suspects opened fire on the car and that the suspects and victim were unknown to each other.

The victim and the children were heading home when the shots were fired, police said.

Police said the victim was heading home when the suspects opened fire on the car.

"Somebody minding their own business, doing what they're supposed to be doing, gunned down in the midst of living everyday life, is just the extra amount of tragedy that we see," Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky said.