Crime
Published

Phoenix police arrest two in 'largest' fentanyl seizure in department history

Phoenix police officers found the fentanyl pills during a drug investigation and made two arrests after the seizure, authorities said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
The US' fentanyl problem is an 'epidemic': Sheriff Video

The US' fentanyl problem is an 'epidemic': Sheriff

Montgomery County, Texas sheriff Rand Henderson reveals the toll that the fentanyl crisis has taken on 'Your World.'

Two men have been arrested in the largest single fentanyl bust in the history of the Phoenix Police Department with the seizure of more than one million pills, authorities said Friday. 

Officials said the seizure occurred on Wednesday. The suspects were identified as Francisco Delgado, 26, and Jose Molina, 21, according to Fox Phoenix. 

Officers with the department's Special Assignments Unit were in the middle of a drug investigation when they searched a home in Avondale, as well as a car belonging to one of the suspects. 

    Phoenix police found more than one million fentanyl pills in the single largest fentanyl bust in the department's history.  (Phoenix Police Department)

    Phoenix authorities found hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills during a drug bust. (Phoenix Police Department)

Fox News has reached out to the police department. 

Law enforcement agencies across the country are seeing bigger fentanyl seizures as drug cartels ramp up smuggling efforts to get the illicit drugs into the United States. 

In Oregon, authorities recently seized 92,000 fentanyl pills, three pounds of cocaine and 10 pounds of meth inside a vehicle 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.