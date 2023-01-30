Expand / Collapse search
Arizona
Published

Phoenix park closes for homicide investigation after hiker finds human skull

AZ skull was found with signs of trauma

Associated Press
Portions of South Mountain Park and Preserve in Phoenix have been temporarily closed as investigators search for evidence in a homicide, police said Sunday.

A hiker reported finding a human skull at the preserve on Jan. 14.

During a search Saturday, police said detectives located additional human remains and those have been turned over to the Maricopa County Forensic Medical Center.

HUMAN SKULL FOUND AT PHOENIX MOUNTAIN PRESERVE, SHOWS SIGNS OF TRAUMA

Portions of South Mountain Park and Preserve in Phoenix have been closed for a homicide case.

Portions of South Mountain Park and Preserve in Phoenix have been closed for a homicide case.

Due to signs of trauma appearing on the skull, police said the death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police said detectives are actively following up on all leads and working with the county medical examiner’s office to identify the victim.