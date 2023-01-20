Expand / Collapse search
Human skull found at Phoenix Mountain Preserve, shows signs of trauma

AZ homicide, missing persons detectives will investigate the skull case

Authorities are investigating the discovery of a human skull in Phoenix's South Mountain Preserve.

Phoenix police said a hiker stumbled upon the skull last Saturday afternoon and notified authorities.

According to police, the skull showed what appeared to be trauma and homicide detectives were called in to take over the investigation.

A skull with signs of trauma was found near a South Mountain Preserve in Phoenix, Arizona, on Saturday.

The skull has been turned over to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine a possible cause of death.

Police also are working with missing persons detectives in hope of identifying the person who died.