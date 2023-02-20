Expand / Collapse search
Arizona
Published

Phoenix fuel tanker carrying 8,000 gallons of gas punctures, leaks

Hazmat teams contained fuel leak in Phoenix, fire officials say

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 20

Firefighters in Phoenix worked to contain a fuel leak early Sunday after a tanker carrying 8,000 gallons of gas was punctured, officials said.

Hundreds of gallons of unleaded gasoline leaked near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road after the tanker appeared "to have taken the turn a little too short," Phoenix Fire Capt. Scott Douglass told FOX10 Phoenix.

Hazmat crews built berms to contain and divert the leaking fuel so that it did not go into any storm drains.

Two nearby businesses were temporarily evacuated and drivers were asked to avoid the area as teams cleaned up the leak. 

ARIZONA NITRIC ACID SPILL CAUSED BY DEADLY ROLLOVER LEADS TO ‘EXTENSIVE CLOSURE’ OF FREEWAY

A fuel tanker carrying 8,000 gallons of unleaded gas punctured and leaked in Phoenix early Sunday, fire officials said.

Hazmat crews with the Phoenix and Glendale fire departments worked to contain and divert the leak.

No injuries were reported.

BUTTIGIEG VOWS TO ‘HOLD NORFOLK SOUTHERN ACCOUNTABLE’ AS CRITICISM MOUNTS OVER RESPONSE TO TRAIN DERAILMENT

A nursing tanker was called in to transfer the remaining fuel to another truck, officials said.

No injuries were reported and drivers were asked to temporarily avoid the area during the clean-up.

The fuel leak comes nearly a week after commercial truck tractor pulling a box trailer rolled over in Tucson, spilling nitric acid, and about two weeks after a train hauling toxic chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio.