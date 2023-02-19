Expand / Collapse search
Ohio
Published

Buttigieg vows to 'hold Norfolk Southern accountable' as criticism mounts over response to train derailment

Norfolk Southern must be 'unambiguous and forthright in its commitment to take care of' East Palestine residents, Buttigieg said

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
East Palestine residents not satisfied with government response to toxic train crash Video

East Palestine residents not satisfied with government response to toxic train crash

East Palestine resident Ben Ratner blasts the government and Norfolk Southern response to the environmental disaster created by the train derailment and challenges claims it is safe for residents to return.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg vowed to "hold Norfolk Southern accountable" on Sunday amid sharp criticism over the federal government's response to the company's train derailment earlier this month in East Palestine, Ohio

In a letter to Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw, Buttigieg wrote that the railroad "must live up to its commitment to make residents whole" after a train carrying toxic chemicals crashed on Feb. 3. 

"This is the right time for Norfolk Southern to take a leadership position within the rail industry, shifting to a posture that focuses on supporting, not thwarting, efforts to raise the standard of U.S. rail safety regulation," Buttigieg wrote in the letter. 

"It is imperative that your company be unambiguous and forthright in its commitment to take care of the residents — now and in the future."

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed Friday night in East Palestine, Ohio. 

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed Friday night in East Palestine, Ohio.  (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

A spokesperson for Norfolk Southern told Fox News Digital that they have received the letter from Buttigieg and are reviewing it. 

WHITE HOUSE EXPLAINS WHY IT TURNED DOWN DISASTER RELIEF FOR OHIO

Shaw visited East Palestine on Saturday and met with local officials, Norfolk Southern employees who live in the town, and first responders. 

"In every conversation today, I shared how deeply sorry I am this happened to their home," Shaw said in a statement on Saturday. "We are going to do the right things to help East Palestine recover and thrive again."

About 50 rail cars, including 10 carrying toxic chemicals, derailed on the evening of Feb. 3 in East Palestine, a small town on the Ohio-Pennsylvania border

  • Ohio plume
    Image 1 of 2

    A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern trains, Feb. 6, 2023.  (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, file)

  • Smoke rises from a derailed cargo train in East Palestine, Ohio, on February 4, 2023. - The train accident sparked a massive fire and evacuation orders, officials and reports said Saturday. No injuries or fatalities were reported after the 50-car train came off the tracks late February 3 near the Ohio-Pennsylvania state border. The train was shipping cargo from Madison, Illinois, to Conway, Pennsylvania, when it derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. (Photo by DUSTIN FRANZ / AFP) (Photo by DUSTIN FRANZ/AFP via Getty Images)
    Image 2 of 2

    Smoke rises from a derailed cargo train in East Palestine, Ohio, on February 4, 2023. (DUSTIN FRANZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Officials conducted a controlled release of vinyl chloride from some of the cars three days later to avoid an explosion, sending hydrogen chloride and phosgene into the air. 

HOW TO TELL IF YOU'VE BEEN AFFECTED BY TOXIC CHEMICAL POISONING — AND WHAT TO DO ABOUT IT

Buttigieg has been pilloried by local officials, East Palestine residents, and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle for waiting 10 days to address the derailment. 

"Progress is being made, but we've got a long way to go, no stone unturned in making sure that the people here get answers to their question," Republican Ohio Rep. Bill Johnson, who represents East Palestine, told Fox News Digital on Saturday. "I give Secretary Buttigieg an F… I mean, he hasn’t shown up."

An environmental company is removing dead fish downstream from the site of the train derailment that forced people to be evacuated from their homes in East Palestine, Ohio, U.S., February 6, 2023.  

An environmental company is removing dead fish downstream from the site of the train derailment that forced people to be evacuated from their homes in East Palestine, Ohio, U.S., February 6, 2023.   (REUTERS/Alan Freed ./File Photo)

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said "it is unacceptable that it took nearly two weeks for a senior Administration official to show up."

"I urge President Biden, Administrator Regan, and Transportation Secretary Buttigieg to provide a complete picture of the damage and a comprehensive plan to ensure the community is supported in the weeks, months and years to come, and this sort of accident never happens again," Manchin said in a statement. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest

