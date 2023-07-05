Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Philly DA Krasner says mass shooting suspect Kimbrady Carricker targeted 'random' victims, was ready for fight

Suspect Kimbrady Carriker, 40, is charged with multiple counts of murder and attempted murder

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
Philadelphia DA Krasner delivers update on Philly mass shooting Video

Philadelphia DA Krasner delivers update on Philly mass shooting

Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner delivers update on Philly mass shooting, identifies shooter

The suspect in a Philadelphia mass shooting that left five dead earlier this week is being held without bail and faces multiple murder and attempted murder charges, Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner said Wednesday.

Investigators say Kimbrady Carriker, 40, arrived to the scene of the shooting ready for a prolonged gunfight. Krasner says he had an AR-15 style rifle, a handgun, a scanner for monitoring police traffic, and a ballistic vest.

Krasner said that despite Carriker's preparation, the attack was a "random, premeditated deliberate killing carried out with an assault rifle."

The five deceased victims are Daujan Brown, 15; Joseph Wamah, Jr., 31; Lashyd Merritt, 20; Dymir Stanton, 29; and Ralph Moralis, 59. Multiple children were also injured by the gunfire, including a 2-year-old who was shot four times in the legs.

District Attorney Larry Krasner listens to community members

District Attorney Larry Krasner says that despite Carriker's preparation, the attack was a "random, premeditated deliberate killing carried out with an assault rifle." (Reuters/Bastiaan Slabbers)

Krasner has used the shooting as an opportunity to lash out at Republicans over gun laws. He said during a press conference on Wednesday that the "every day situation" for Philly hospitals is seeing gunshot victims.

"I just want to say this: it is disgusting, the lack of proper gun legislation that we have in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania," Krasner said during a Tuesday news conference.

"It is disgusting that you can go to New Jersey and find a whole list of reasonable gun regulation that we don't have, that you can go to Delaware and there's almost as long a list of reasonable gun legislation that we don't have," he added.

Police walking

Philadelphia police stand at the intersection of 56th Street and Kingsessing Avenue after multiple people were shot in Southwest Philadelphia, late Monday. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

The district attorney then took aim at Republicans who have recently worn AR-15 lapel pins. Some politicians, such as Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., and Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., have worn the pins in support of the Second Amendment.

Fox News' Andrea Vacchiano contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.