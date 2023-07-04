Expand / Collapse search
Progressive Philadelphia DA unleashes on Republicans after latest mass shooting: 'Against your safety'

Krasner, whose controversial crime policies led to his impeachment last year, criticized AR-15 lapel pins after a Philadelphia gunman killed 5 people Monday

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
'Long way to go’ to stop gun violence in Philadelphia, warns Police Chief Inspector Michael McCarrick Video

'Long way to go’ to stop gun violence in Philadelphia, warns Police Chief Inspector Michael McCarrick

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Michael McCarrick and Councilman Mark Squilla discuss how the city is attempting to overcome persisting shootings, robberies and carjackings.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner blasted Republican legislators during a post-mass shooting press conference Tuesday, insisting that they are "against [voters'] safety."

On Monday night, a gunman opened fire in the Kingsessing section of southwest Philadelphia, killing five people and injuring several more. Multiple children were injured by the gunfire, including a 2-year-old who was shot four times in the legs.

The suspected gunman, a 40-year-old man, was reportedly wearing a ballistic vest and had an "AR-type rifle," along with multiple magazines. He was apprehended by police and faces several counts of murder, aggravated assault and felony weapons charges.

The five deceased victims are Daujan Brown, 15; Joseph Wamah, Jr., 31; Lashyd Merritt, 20; Dymir Stanton, 29 and Ralph Moralis, 59.

INDIANAPOLIS HAIR DRESSER REPORTEDLY KILLED IN MURDER-SUICIDE BY ‘JEALOUS’ EX-BOYFRIEND

District Attorney Larry Krasner listens to community members

District Attorney Larry Krasner listens to community members Tuesday as investigations continue the day after a mass shooting in the Kingsessing section of southwest Philadelphia.

During Tuesday's press conference, Krasner wrapped up his speech by criticizing Pennsylvania's gun laws.

"Finally, I just want to say this: it is disgusting, the lack of proper gun legislation that we have in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania," Krasner said.

"It is disgusting that you can go to New Jersey and find a whole list of reasonable gun regulation that we don't have, that you can go to Delaware and there's almost as long a list of reasonable gun legislation that we don't have," he added.

The district attorney then took aim at Republicans who have recently worn AR-15 lapel pins. Some politicians, such as Rep. George Santos (R-NY) and Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) have worn the lapel as a sign of support for the Second Amendment.

PHILADELPHIA BARTENDER ABDUCTED AT GUNPOINT, ANONYMOUS DONOR OFFERS $10K REWARD

Spent shell casings are shown on the street in Philadelphia

Spent shell casings are shown on the street in Philadelphia early Tuesday in Philadelphia. Police say a gunman in a bulletproof vest has opened fire on the streets of Philadelphia, killing several people and wounding two boys before he surrendered to responding officers.

"It is time for everybody and our legislature, including the ones who would like to walk around with an AR-15 lapel pin," Krasner said. "It is time for every one of them to face the voters."

"And if they're not going to do something, then voters are going to have to vote them out because that's what that lapel pin means. It means 'Vote me out. I am against you, and I'm against your safety.'"

Krasner was impeached last year by the Pennsylvania House of Representatives during a 107-85 vote. Krasner's Republican critics argued that his progressive policies exacerbated Philadelphia's crime crisis.

"His lack of proper leadership serves as a direct and proximate cause of the crisis currently facing the city of Philadelphia," House Resolution No. 240 stated.

Police cars

Philadelphia police investigate along 56th Street after multiple people were shot in Southwest Philadelphia, late Monday, July 3, 2023.


Fox News Digital reached out to the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office for a statement, but has not heard back.

Fox News Digital's Bradford Betz and Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.