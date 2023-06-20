Philadelphia bartender abducted at gunpoint, anonymous donor offers $10K reward

A Philadelphia bartender was forced into a black SUV at gunpoint March 31 on his way home from work and hasn't been heard from since, according to police.

An anonymous donor has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to 48-year-old Wey Um's whereabouts through the Citizens Crime Commission of Delaware Valley, a spokesman for the nonprofit told Fox News Digital.

"There is no trace of him," Philadelphia Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said after his abduction, according to FOX29. "There are no phone calls. There's no evidence that he's at a hospital or injured. So, we're very concerned for his well-being."

Um was walking home from a shift at the Oxford Tavern about 2 a.m. when a black SUV pulled up next to him on Godfrey Avenue in northwest Philadelphia.

Witnesses watched as two men stepped out of the vehicle and forced Um inside at gunpoint, police said.

Officials released stills from surveillance video of the SUV, which they believe is a newer model Ford Explorer.

"Is this a robbery or is this something else, we just don't have it," Vanore said. "It's obvious they were looking for him. They pulled up and took him immediately. But, we just don't know what the motive is yet."

Police also provided images of a man in sweatpants wearing a mask and holding a gun who they say robbed Um of $10,000 on March 6 on Oxford Avenue.

The robbery wasn't reported but was captured on surveillance video and could be connected, authorities said.

Um, who was single and had no children, worked at the local watering hole seven days a week.

"He's probably one of the nicest people I have ever known, and I'm 61 years old. He's special. He's special," customer Harold Smith told FOX29.

The FBI is aiding in the search. Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia SVU at 215-685-3263 or dial 911.