Philadelphia
Philadelphia bartender abducted at gunpoint, anonymous donor offers $10K reward

Wey Um, 48, was robbed weeks before he disappeared but didn't report the crime

By Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
A Philadelphia bartender was forced into a black SUV at gunpoint March 31 on his way home from work and hasn't been heard from since, according to police.

An anonymous donor has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to 48-year-old Wey Um's whereabouts through the Citizens Crime Commission of Delaware Valley, a spokesman for the nonprofit told Fox News Digital.

"There is no trace of him," Philadelphia Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said after his abduction, according to FOX29. "There are no phone calls. There's no evidence that he's at a hospital or injured. So, we're very concerned for his well-being."

Wey Um behind a bar holding a receipt and the SUV that he was forced into the night he disappeared.

An anonymous donor offers $10,000 for information on mysterious abduction of beloved Philadelphia bartender Wey Um. He was forced into a black SUV March 31, witnesses told police. (FOX29/Philadelphia Police Department)

Um was walking home from a shift at the Oxford Tavern about 2 a.m. when a black SUV pulled up next to him on Godfrey Avenue in northwest Philadelphia. 

Witnesses watched as two men stepped out of the vehicle and forced Um inside at gunpoint, police said.

Officials released stills from surveillance video of the SUV, which they believe is a newer model Ford Explorer. 

A man in a black hoodie and sweatpants holds a gun.

Philadelphia police say this man was captured on surveillance video robbing bartender Wey Um at gunpoint of $10,000 weeks before he was abducted. (Philadelphia police)

"Is this a robbery or is this something else, we just don't have it," Vanore said. "It's obvious they were looking for him. They pulled up and took him immediately. But, we just don't know what the motive is yet."

Police also provided images of a man in sweatpants wearing a mask and holding a gun who they say robbed Um of $10,000 on March 6 on Oxford Avenue. 

The robbery wasn't reported but was captured on surveillance video and could be connected, authorities said. 

A shabby looking brown bar on a Philadelphia street.

Philadelphia bartender Wey Um worked at the Oxford Tavern and was on his way home when he was abducted at gunpoint March 31. He hasn't been heard from since. (Google Maps)

Um, who was single and had no children, worked at the local watering hole seven days a week. 

"He's probably one of the nicest people I have ever known, and I'm 61 years old. He's special. He's special," customer Harold Smith told FOX29.

The FBI is aiding in the search. Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia SVU at 215-685-3263 or dial 911.

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.