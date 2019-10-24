Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania
Philly cop accused of sexually assaulting female officers surrenders to police: reports

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 24

A Philly cop was arrested Thursday on allegations that he sexually assaulted three female police officers, according to reports.

Carl Holmes, 54, was determined by a grand jury to have abused his power after mentoring the younger officers, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Carl Holmes is accused of sexually assaulting three younger female officers in the Philadelphia Police Department.    (Philadelphia Police Department)

The investigation found the alleged assaults included kissing, fondling and digital penetration. Holmes surrendered to police Thursday morning, according to the Inquirer.

He was reportedly suspended for 30 days with the intent to dismiss. John McNesby, president for Philadelphia’s police union, said it would not represent Holmes, the Inquirer reported.

It was unclear if Holmes has a lawyer. The Philadelphia Police Department did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.

The allegations come two months after Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross resigned over allegations that members of his department had engaged in sexual harassment and racial and gender discrimination against two female officers, Fox 29 reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

