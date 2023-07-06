Philadelphia suspect assaults 53-year-old man near ATM: video

Philadelphia police are searching for the attempted robbery suspect who was caught attacking a man near an ATM in June.

Philadelphia Police Department released video footage of the attack Thursday. Video shows the suspect approaching the 53-year-old victim and assaulting him.

During the confrontation, the suspect is seen slapping the victim, causing him to fall to the ground.

Before he was assaulted, the victim had been walking away from a Wells Fargo Bank ATM on East Hunting Park Avenue. The suspect was attempting to rob him.

"When the victim stated he had no money, the suspect slapped him again and pulled a firearm from his waistband," police explained in a press release.

"When the victim grabbed at the suspect, the suspect kicked the victim, then fled into a white Kia Optima sedan parked on Hunting Park Ave with an unknown driver," police added. The vehicle then fled east.

Philadelphia Police Department told Fox News Digital that the incident was an attempted robbery and no possessions were taken.

Philadelphia Police Department is actively investigating the incident. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the East Detective Division at 215-686-3243/3244.

Anyone who wishes to submit an anonymous tip is asked to call 215-686-TIPS (8477).

There is no additional information about the incident at this time.