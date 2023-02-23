Philadelphia police say 7 shot near school yard, including 5 teens and 2-year-old

The Philadelphia Police Department says that seven people were shot near a school yard in the city's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood on Thursday evening.

Officials said the shooting happened near the school yard of James Blaine School on Thursday just before 6 p.m., according to FOX 29.

Victims include a 31-year-old female, 16-year-old boy, 13-year-old boy, 15-year-old boy, 16-year-old boy, and a 2-year-old girl who were all in stable condition.

Police haven't released information on the seventh victim.