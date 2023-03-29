Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw among four injured in car accident

Commissioner Danielle Outlaw has led the Philadelphia Police Department since February 2020

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw was injured Wednesday following a car accident, officials said. 

The incident occurred at the intersection of North 15th and Race streets, in the Center City neighborhood, Fox Philadelphia reported. 

Four people were injured, including Outlaw and her driver. An Uber driver and an Uber passenger were also injured. All were taken to hospitals in stable condition. 

The scene where Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw was involved in a traffic accident. 

The scene where Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw was involved in a traffic accident.  (Fox Philadelphia)

Outlaw was seen speaking with investigators at the scene. Authorities have not disclosed what led to the crash. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Philadelphia Police Department

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.