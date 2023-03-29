Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw among four injured in car accident

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw was injured Wednesday following a car accident, officials said.

The incident occurred at the intersection of North 15th and Race streets, in the Center City neighborhood, Fox Philadelphia reported.

Four people were injured, including Outlaw and her driver. An Uber driver and an Uber passenger were also injured. All were taken to hospitals in stable condition.

PHILADELPHIA RESIDENTS RUSH TO STOCKPILE BOTTLED WATER: 'WATER APOCALYPSE 2023'

Outlaw was seen speaking with investigators at the scene. Authorities have not disclosed what led to the crash.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Philadelphia Police Department.