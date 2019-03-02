Philadelphia pizza delivery man shot dead after being lured to abandoned home

Police are investigating the murder of a pizza delivery man who was called to an abandoned home, and believe it may be part of an emerging pattern in Philadelphia.

Bobby Jenkins, 30, had only been working for Stacy's Pizza for a few weeks, according to his boss. He was shot in the chest and killed after delivering a pizza to an empty home around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, in a case that "bears a strong resemblance" to a non-fatal robbery of another pizza delivery person last month, People reports. Jenkins was reportedly robbed of unspecified items by his killer, who used a handgun.

Philadelphia Police Captain Jason Smith said during a press conference that Jenkins' killer forced open the back door of the home, which was abandoned and under renovation, and used it as a ploy to lure the delivery man to the address. Last month, on Feb. 17, a pizza delivery man was robbed at an abandoned home where the rear door had been forced open just four miles away from the scene of Jenkins' murder.

"We are looking at the possibility that this was not an isolated incident,” Smith said, while asserting that “businesses who conduct food deliveries to please be careful when receiving orders, especially with new telephone numbers which haven’t been used to place previous orders.”

Jenkins was remembered as a loving husband with dreams of starting his own business during a vigil held in his honor this week.

His brother, Caliel Blocker, thanked the crowd of friends, family and former classmates through tears for showing their support.

"Right now I'm so hurt. I'm so hurt. My brother didn't deserve any of this at all," he said. "That's my youngest brother. We had a bond that was inseparable. I want y'all to pray for my mom. Pray for her," he continued.