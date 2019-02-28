Death-row inmate's last words before execution for killing estranged wife's family: 'That'll be five dollars'

A Texas death-row inmate who was executed Thursday for killing his estranged wife's family nearly 30 years ago, uttered a few final words before he died.

"That'll be five dollars," Billie Wayne Coble, 70, reportedly said -- although what he meant by the remark was unclear.

"Take care," Coble also said to the five witnesses he selected to be in attendance, according to reports.

Coble received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the August 1989 shooting deaths of Robert and Zelda Vicha, the parents of his estranged wife, and their son, Bobby Vicha, a police officer, at separate homes in Axtell, northeast of Waco.

He gasped several times before he began to snore.

Coble, once described by a prosecutor as having "a heart full of scorpions," was the oldest inmate executed by Texas since the state resumed carrying out capital punishment in 1982.

