Philadelphia parking garage collapse leaves 1 dead, 2 missing

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A search and rescue operation is underway in Philadelphia on Thursday following a partial parking garage collapse that left at least one person dead and two missing, according to the city’s mayor.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said the incident unfolded Wednesday afternoon as the parking garage was under construction near 30th Street and Grays Ferry Avenue in South Philadelphia.

"Our first responders moved immediately, and search and rescue operations are still underway. One life has been lost, and two individuals remain unaccounted for," Parker wrote on X late Wednesday. "We are not giving up, and we will not rest until everyone is accounted for."

"This remains an active search and rescue scene. The immediate area, including the shopping plaza and surrounding stores, is closed, and there is no timeline yet for reopening," she added.

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Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Jeffrey Thompson said two other people were rescued at the site and treated at a nearby hospital, according to FOX 29 Philadelphia. He reportedly added that crews need to stabilize the parking garage before rescue efforts can continue.

The garage was under construction for the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and officials said all seven levels of its stair system were impacted by the collapse, FOX 29 reported.

The station cited Parker as saying that eight permits were properly issued and all inspections were up to date, and that the collapse happened when a roof segment being installed by a subcontractor failed.

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"Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia is aware of a serious construction incident at our parking garage construction site on 3000 Grays Ferry Avenue in Philadelphia," the organization told FOX 29. "We are prioritizing the safety of the construction workers at this time and working closely with the City of Philadelphia and our construction partners. We will share additional information as it becomes available."

The identities of the deceased and missing were not immediately released.

"All of our prayers are with the family of the individual who has passed and the families of those we are still searching for tonight. I humbly ask all Philadelphians to join me in prayer for them," Parker said on X.

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"Lori and I are praying for those injured in the parking garage that partially collapsed in Grays Ferry today, for the family of the individual who was tragically killed, and for the families who continue to wait while first responders search for their loved ones," added Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who said his administration is in touch with officials on the ground in Philadelphia.